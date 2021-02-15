Advertisement

Virus cases, hospital stays keep dropping in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is on track to have its lowest weekly count of positive coronavirus cases since late October.

The state reported about 1,800 confirmed cases from last Monday through Saturday. There have been no days in the past week when the daily total was above 400.

The last time that happened was in the week ending Oct. 25, when there were about 1,550 cases reported over seven days.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus statewide on Saturday was 327. That’s the lowest count since early November. The number of active cases statewide has plummeted from its peak in early January.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Waynesboro church
Eric Rivera-Escobar, 28, of Grottoes
Police are searching for Grottoes man in connection to an abduction
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,575 on Sunday
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning

Latest News

Advocates promote social equity in Virginia marijuana bills
National Donor Day// LifeNet Health
February 14th is National Donor Day
Travel will be tricky with an additional glaze of ice expected.
Ben's Evening Forecast 2/14/2021
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning