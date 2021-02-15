Woman celebrates 101st birthday weeks after beating COVID-19

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Helen Jones says the secret to making it to 101 is to “just live.” Jones lives at the Retreat in Fishersville, an assisted living community.

Jones is an international traveler, having gone to various states, China and Russia several times.

“We have more rules now, normally you can come and go. We can’t do that anymore,” Jones explains.

In her late 80s, Jones went to help people affected by Hurricane Katrina and rebuilt homes.

“We wanted to help somebody else,” Jones said. “That’s why we went. Did what we could to redo those places that got wiped out. We went down as a group to help redo them.”

She started the day by getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and says she will celebrate with the cake from family and friends. Only a few weeks ago, Jones battled COVID-19.

“Recovering from anything is good to get over it but I didn’t know that is what I had,” Jones explained.

Now awaiting her second shot, she says she is most looking forward to enjoying her cake and relaxing in her room.

“All I know is to just live, be careful what you do,” Jones said.

