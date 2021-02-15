W.Va. attorney general launches 5th Kids Kick Opioids contest; entries due by April 16

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV/Office of AG Patrick Morrisey Press Release) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey launched the fifth Kids Kick Opioids contest on Monday, a partnership with elementary and middle schools throughout the Mountain State that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

According to a press release from Morrisey’s office, the Kids Kick Opioids contest has drawn more than 12,800 entries since its inception.

Schools and superintendents throughout West Virginia should be receiving entry forms and details about the contest in the mail.

Morrisey says the contest provides an opportunity for students to learn about the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse, while also giving them an outlet to express any personal impact they may have.

The press release says students can work alone or in groups for the contest, and are free to submit anything from poems, letters, drawings or anything else that could promote awareness.

The winning entry will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA, and regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.

“Each year, our Kids Kick Opioids contest showcases the boundless talent and creativity of our elementary and middle school students,” Attorney General Morrisey says in the press release. “Their entries, some with an especially poignant view of opioid abuse, have been a driving force in raising awareness about the dangers opioid painkillers present.”

Contest entries must be postmarked by April 16 by mail to the Attorney General’s office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.

Last year, Kids Kick Opioids generated 3,366 entries from 3,521 students at 91 schools across West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.