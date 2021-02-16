Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines
UPDATE: Officials provide more details on body found near Waynesboro church
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning
HPD responds to alleged stabbing incident Sunday night

Latest News

Picture of money
Conservation fund taking applications for grants
Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Smartphone antigen test to be sold by Kroger
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate