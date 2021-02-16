ACLU of Virginia urges removal of fencing around Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ACLU of Virginia is urging that the fencing around the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond be removed.

The ACLU of Virginia sent a letter regarding the matter to the Director of the Department of General Services Joe Damico.

“The ACLU of Virginia has significant concerns that the fencing erected around the Lee Monument grounds is unnecessarily infringing on the public’s First Amendment rights while these legal battles play out in the courtroom. The Lee Monument is a traditional public forum and access is protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The 4th Circuit has stated, ‘Traditional public forums—such as streets, sidewalks, and parks—have the characteristics of a public thoroughfare, a purpose that is compatible with expressive conduct, as well as a tradition and history of being used for expressive public conduct,’” the ACLU of Virginia said.

In January, the Department of General Services announced a fence would be installed around the Lee Monument grounds for the safety of visitors and workers in preparation for the removal of the Lee statue.

The ACLU of Virginia is asking for the fencing to be removed so that the space can be used until the removal of the monument is imminent.

