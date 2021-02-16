ACSO: Waynesboro man charged with filing false police report

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a Waynesboro man has been charged with filing a false police report after further investigation.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had been dispatched to the 2500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway for a report of an armed robbery at the beginning of the month.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, the Waynesboro man told them he was sitting in his car when he was approached by an unknown white male who demanded money.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s office says the man reported the white male allegedly had a firearm displayed in his waistband.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation into the alleged incident, it was determined that a robbery had not been committed and that the report was false.

Officials say the man, identified as 45-year-old Kevin S. Bullis of Waynesboro, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

