Better Business Bureau warns of scams during Affordable Care Act enrollment period

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment period is designed to help uninsured and underinsured Americans, including those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the open enrollment period also comes with a new opportunity for scams.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia says it has seen these scams before. Now, it has a warning for everyone.

“First off, if somebody approaches you, or calls you, or texts you, or emails you unsolicited: be extremely wary,” said Barry Moore, the president and CEO of the BBB of Central Virginia.

That’s one of the red flags the BBB is sharing. It says it has happened during previous enrollment periods. Scammers try to get information like Medicare numbers, social security numbers, and addresses.

“All these things they can then take and make false identity and sell it on the dark web,” Moore said.

In addition to unsolicited calls, the BBB says: watch out for people offering gifts.

“Oh, hey if you sign up with us today we’re going to give you a free $50 coupon to a local restaurant,” said Moore, sharing an example of what a potential scammer might say. “‘Really? Oh, well okay. What do I need to do?’ Well, just give us your name, and your address, and a little bit of information.”

“All of that is a scam.”

Moore says the best thing to do is simple: “hang up and go to official websites.”

Medicare.gov and healthcare.gov are both official websites that will walk you through the sign-up steps. But if you still have difficulties, or if you don’t have access to a computer, there are trusted people who can help.

“From your pastors to the counseling centers to the social service agencies, everybody is there to help if you initiate and reach out,” Moore said.

The BBB also has a way to report a scam if you identify one. You can go to www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.