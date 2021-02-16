Charter school expansion bill passes West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools.

The bill passed on a 66-32 vote with two delegates not voting. All Democrats voted against the bill.

The bill now goes to the Senate. It would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to 10. It also would allow for online-only charter schools, among other things.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a charter schools bill in 2019 that drew heavy criticism from public school teachers. Currently, there are no charter schools in West Virginia.

