Conservation fund taking applications for grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund is taking applications for grants, with up to $450,000 to be awarded.

Applications may be submitted until April 2 for small and large grants. The state Division of Forestry says grant selections are expected to be made by May 15. More information is available online.

Land protection projects can include wildlife habitats, working forests and farmlands, and hunting, fishing and outdoor recreational areas.

