Expect delays on I-64 near Afton due to tractor trailer crash

Expect delays on I-64 near mile marker 101.2 in Albemarle Co. due to a tractor trailer crash.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UPDATE (5:11 p.m.) — VDOT now reports all westbound lanes are closed, and traffic backups are approximately two miles.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports motorists can expect delays on I-64 at mile marker 101.2 in Albemarle County due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to VDOT, the westbound left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder are closed.

