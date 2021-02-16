Feb. 19 second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled for March 3 in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Because of inclement weather on the way, a second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled.

Over 1,400 people received their first dose at a clinic last month at Page County High School (PCHS). Half of those individuals were supposed to be given their booster shot on Feb. 19, and the other half on Feb. 24.

Now, the Feb. 19 clinic is postponed 12 days to Wednesday, March 3 at the same location. These clinics will be open only for second shots for those first vaccinated at PCHS on Jan. 22.

The second-shot clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 will not be affected by this change.

“[PCHS] couldn’t make any guarantees that they could clear the parking lot effectively on Friday morning and with the weather forecast, I understand,” Dr. Colin Greene, director of the LFHD, said.

Patients who already have appointments scheduled for the Feb. 19 clinic will be automatically placed into appointments at the same times on March 3.

While this clinic is later than initially planned, the CDC says the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks, or 42 days, after the first dose.

“According to the CDC, it should not reduce the effectiveness of the shot. Remember, it’s the first shot that gives you the immunity,” Dr. Greene said. “The second shot is just designed to make it last longer.”

Any patient who can’t keep their appointment time on March 3 should call (540) 722-3470 to reschedule for a different time.

