Frustration grows as some struggle to get vaccine appointments through CVS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s growing confusion and frustration over how to secure a coronavirus vaccine appointment through CVS.

“Why do we have to get up in the middle of the night, stay up all night, and try to get into these websites to try to get it,” Charlottesville resident Nancy Morris said.

Morris qualifies to get the COVID-19 vaccine through CVS, but says it’s been a struggle trying to find an appointment.

“I’m trying to get an appointment. One day I got as far as a date, but then they had technical problems, so I didn’t get a date and it wouldn’t open up an appointment for me. People like me are very discouraged about how the system is working,” Morris said. “Are we ever going to get the shot?”

CVS Health Spokesperson Amy Thibault says the pharmacy chain is making sure vaccines are not wasted.

“Our online scheduling tool also helps to ensure that appointments are matched to the available vaccine supply. In the event of unused doses in our pharmacies, our pharmacy teams will evaluate how to most efficiently vaccinate eligible individuals with remaining doses. This includes outreaching to eligible patients in their communities, as our pharmacies maintain patient profiles with information that can help identify who is eligible to be vaccinated,” Thibault said.

Morris says she’s tired of fighting for a vaccine appointment online and is hoping to find one soon.

“We’re all a number now and it’s like winning the lottery if you get on any of these lists and you’re able to get a vaccine. You’re one in a million and that’s how I feel. It’s sad,” Morris said.

