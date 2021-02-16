Advertisement

Game week arrives for JMU football team

The James Madison football team is, finally, preparing to play a game.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is, finally, preparing to play a game.

The Dukes are set to host Morehead State Saturday to open JMU’s 2021 spring season. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

It will be the first game for JMU since the 2019 FCS National Championship game that was played in January of 2020. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

“There are a lot of unknowns because it’s been so long since we played,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, during his weekly Zoom press conference Monday afternoon. “We didn’t have a game-like scrimmage so it’ll be interesting when it is all said and done and you are making your notes to see where you were strong and where you need work.”

Watch Curt Cignetti’s full press conference (2/15) here:

