Gov. Northam announces $524M for Va. Rent Relief Program

ARLINGTON, Va. (WHSV/Office of Governor Northam Press Release) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday $524 million in new federal funding would help to keep Virginia families in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) is funded through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program included in the recent federal stimulus package and will assist households and landlords with rent payments to avoid evictions, according to a press release from Governor Northam’s office.

The press release says Virginia is immediately putting $160 million into the RRP to increase housing stability across the Commonwealth and will make additional funding available based upon need.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized efforts to keep Virginians safely in their homes,” says Governor Northam in the press release. “There continues to be an overwhelming need for additional relief to help those struggling to make ends meet. This new federal funding will provide an important lifeline to individuals and families, and bolster our ongoing work to address housing affordability in the Commonwealth. I urge eligible households to act quickly and work with their landlords to seek rental assistance through this program.”

Since June 2020, the Virginia RRP has distributed over $83.7 million in 24,294 rent and mortgage payments for households across Virginia, the press release says. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program.

Tenants struggling to pay rent are encouraged to reach out to their landlords for the quickest path to rental assistance, and Virginia law requires landlords to work with their tenants to apply for assistance. You can submit a landlord-initiated application by clicking here.

If you are a tenant and interested in applying, you should check your eligibility by completing a self-assessment or dialing 211 from your phone. Click here to access the self-assessment.

Tenants may be eligible for rent arrears payments back to April 1, 2020, and up to three months of payments into the future and the total payments may not exceed 15 months of rental assistance per household.

The press release says current state and federal eviction protections through the courts do not prevent rent payments from accumulating. You can learn more about the Virginia RRP by clicking here. For additional housing resources, click here.

To read the full press release from the governor’s office, click here.

