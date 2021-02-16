Advertisement

Harrisonburg Police Department honors the life and legacy of former police chief

Former Harrisonburg Police Chief Colonel Don Harper’s police cruiser will be displayed in front of the Public Safety building through Thursday.
Former Police Chief Colonel Don Harper's police cruiser is displayed in front of the Harrisonburg Public Safety building
Former Police Chief Colonel Don Harper's police cruiser is displayed in front of the Harrisonburg Public Safety building(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Former Harrisonburg Police Chief Colonel Don Harper died at the end of January.

Harper served the department for 20 years.

To honor his life and legacy, Harper’s police cruiser is being displayed in front of the public safety building this week.

The community is encouraged to place a card or words of encouragement for his family through a slot in the car’s window.

“He just had this glow about him. He just had this spark in his eye, he can light up the room. And truly, he will be missed, but he will not be forgotten. And we will continue his legacy,” HPD Chief Gabriel Camacho, said.

The cruiser will stay up until Thursday.

The cards will be given to his family before a funeral service this weekend.

