Harrisonburg schools begin return-to-school process

A chalkboard set up for a temporary learning space at Spotswood Elementary School.
A chalkboard set up for a temporary learning space at Spotswood Elementary School.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is working to get responses from families, gauging their interest in returning their students to the classroom.

That is one of the first steps in a six-week plan that began on Feb. 8.

Beginning March 22, all HCPS schools will welcome back Pre-K through grade 2, as well as grade 6. Some other identified students in other grade levels may have the opportunity to head back, too.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said they have already received feedback from most families. He said it is looking like 75% of students will opt for in-person learning four days a week, with 25 opting to continue with remote learning.

“We’ve also started to look at IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) for special education students. We’re looking at rostering, staffing,” Richards said. “We also finished up our first dose of vaccines last week.”

Richards said about 85% of staff received a COVID-19 vaccine in the school’s clinic and he said some staff members have received vaccines elsewhere.

This upcoming week, HCPS teachers and staff will continue to work on IEPs, reach out to HCPS families that have not yet responded to surveys, and creating spaces for all staff members to work in the school buildings, as some have been working from home.

Creating outdoor classrooms has been a big resource for a safe return to the classroom plan for HCPS, and Richards said they are identifying outdoor furniture needs, which could be picnic tables or things like processed logs to be used as seating.

“We’ve hired two local architects that are going to work with us on that,” Richards said. “We’re also working with a landscape architect to look at ways of seating on hillsides, like stadium seating.”

So far, Richards said the six-week plan is coming along smoothly.

