Lawmakers kill bill targeting officer accountability

Virginia State Capitol
By Associated Press and Sarah Elson of Capital News Service
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee recently killed a bill intended to minimize police misconduct and incentivize accountability among law enforcement.

House Bill 1948, introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, required law enforcement officers to report misconduct by fellow officers. Another part of the measure, which some opponents called too subjective, was that on-duty officers provide aid as circumstances objectively permitted to someone suffering a life-threatening condition, or serious bodily injury.

The measure passed the Virginia House of Delegates last month on a 57-42 vote and the Senate Judiciary committee killed the bill this week on a 9-6 vote.

Levine introduced a similar bill last year that also failed in the Senate.

