Local church prepares for Ash Wednesday in a new way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Local churches like First Presbyterian are gearing up for Ash Wednesday. But this year, they are working to make it coronavirus-friendly.

The church is setting up stations inside and out to learn more about the history of Lent and Ash Wednesday. Some tables will have ashes on them for people to put on themselves or those in their bubbles.

“The ashes come from Palm Sunday of last year, we take those palm leaves and we burn those as a reminder that we’re but dust and ashes. But we’re loved dust and ashes is what we try to get at in Ash Wednesday,” said Jon Heeringa, one of the pastors.

He says Ash Wednesday is a tradition he brought to the church eight years ago.

“They didn’t celebrate it before that,” Heeringa said. “It’s a chance where we do things a little differently, more creatively, more interactively, and we’ve seen growing attendance in that.”

