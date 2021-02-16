Advertisement

Moe’s Southwest Grill re-opening in Harrisonburg

Moe's Burrito
Moe's Burrito(Moe's Southwest Grill)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “Welcome to Moe’s!” The Moe’s Southwest Grill location on Stone Port Boulevard in Harrisonburg will be opening its doors again on Thursday, February 25.

According to a press release from Moe’s Southwest Grill, the restaurant will open under new management. To celebrate the re-opening, the Harrisonburg location will be giving away free burritos for one year to 25 winners.

To qualify, guests should check-in via the Moe’s Rewards app between February 25 and March 4. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, March 8.

The press release says the free burritos for a year prize entitles each winner to one burrito per week for a year at the Harrisonburg Moe’s location.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines
UPDATE: Officials provide more details on body found near Waynesboro church
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning
HPD responds to alleged stabbing incident Sunday night

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health launched a new, centralized pre-registration system Tuesday...
Virginia’s new, centralized COVID-19 vaccine registration website is now live
CVS Pharmacy (NBC29 File Photo)
Frustration grows as some struggle to get vaccine appointments through CVS
Intersection of Stone Spring Road on Route 33 | Photo: WHSV
VDOT seeking public input for Route 33 study
ACSO: Waynesboro man charged with filing false police report