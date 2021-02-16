Moe’s Southwest Grill re-opening in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — “Welcome to Moe’s!” The Moe’s Southwest Grill location on Stone Port Boulevard in Harrisonburg will be opening its doors again on Thursday, February 25.

According to a press release from Moe’s Southwest Grill, the restaurant will open under new management. To celebrate the re-opening, the Harrisonburg location will be giving away free burritos for one year to 25 winners.

To qualify, guests should check-in via the Moe’s Rewards app between February 25 and March 4. The winners will be chosen at random on Monday, March 8.

The press release says the free burritos for a year prize entitles each winner to one burrito per week for a year at the Harrisonburg Moe’s location.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.