SBDC hosting program for food and beverage businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an opportunity for some businesses in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley to take their company to the next level.

The Small Business Development Center has partnered with Cureate Courses to host a free, six-week program to help food and beverage producers grow and scale existing businesses.

“We’re doing an intensive course that’s going to help them sort of grow and scale,” SBDC Manager of Craft Beverage Assistance Chris Van Orden said. “It’s really targeted towards that are at that inflection point where they’re looking to grow into a new area, they’re looking to start distributing, but it’s really supposed to help get people up to that next level.”

Registration for the program is open now and will close on March 8.

Click here for a link to the application.

