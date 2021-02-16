School board to take a look at Capital Improvement Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will take a look at big projects on the horizon for the school division in its Capital Improvement Plan.

The plan is updated every year and lists project goals during each school year for the next five years, as infrastructure gets older and more growth happens in the city. Craig Mackail, Chief Operating Officer for the school division, said little has changed in this year’s update due to the coronavirus.

He said work to replace the roof of Thomas Harrisonburg Middle School, which would cost $51,000, has been put off and will be revisited next year. He said right now, the only new construction project the school division is taking on is the development of outdoor learning spaces for students.

“We have some things going on, smaller projects, related to COVID type things with air purifiers... but those aren’t major projects. The next real construction we have is going to be our outdoor learning spaces,” Mackail said.

Mackail said the school division has some architects under contract to help design the classrooms, with plans for the space to be ready by the summer.

Tuesday’s school board work session starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be watched here.

