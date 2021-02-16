Some children struggle with mental health during the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Va. (WHSV) — Many people have struggled with mental health during the pandemic, including children. The Center for Disease Control published a study finding that number of child visits to the emergency room regarding mental health has increased during the pandemic.

“The whole idea is that they miss being with their colleagues,” Dr. Percita Ellis explained. “They miss peer interaction, some have problems with virtual learning or just getting used to it.”

Dr. Ellis is a member of The American Academy of Pediatrics, Virginia Chapter. She says pediatricians across the state are seeing the same issues.

“Ninety-eight percent reported an increase in anxiety among children and adolescents, 95 percent saw an increase in depression. We’re also seeing kids that had more ADHD symptoms,” Dr. Ellis explained.

In the CDC study, researchers acknowledged that the pandemic has had a negative impact on the mental health of children, especially those aged 12-17.

“Children’s mental health during public health emergencies can have both short- and long-term consequences to their overall health and well-being,” the report says.

Dr. Ellis says to reach out to your primary care provider for help if you notice signs of poor mental health in children.

“Remember children for the most part can be very resilient. If they are allowed to have some consistency, some structure, and someone that really cares and is willing to listen to them,” she added.

To find mental health resources for children, click here.

