Some Virginia teachers express concerns for in-person learning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that each school district needs to have in-person learning options by March 15th.

Kathy Beery is a retired teacher from the Shenandoah Valley and a strategy team member with Virginia Educators United, a grassroots organization made up of teachers, parents, and other school supporters.

Beery said she’s heard concerns from teachers state-wide about returning to in-person learning.

She adds that it is important to remember teachers having been working throughout the pandemic and some buildings have just been closed.

There are 133 school districts in Virginia that all operate differently.

“Making blanket statements about reopening is really, really tough because some places are able to mitigate better than others. But the big thing that has prevented more schools being able to reopen is the lack of money,” Beery said.

One of the concerns she hears is about meeting the mitigation standards.

“Teachers know what their buildings look like. They’re in them every day. So they know where there are ventilation issues. They know where there are places that it is going to be very hard to keep the distancing,” Beery said

Beery understands the push for in-person learning because it is best for students and teachers want it too, but said there hasn’t been a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic in a long time.

She said the pandemic is just worsening problems school systems were already facing, like lack of funding, support for teachers, and teacher’s pay.

“I don’t want to come across as blaming any one person. This is a cumulative effect of a lot of years of kicking the can down the road. Ignoring the problems that need to be taken care of,” Beery said. “We can’t change what happened in the past, we sure as heck have the ability to fix it now.”

Beery said vaccines are a great help for in-person learning, but said there are still safety concerns.

Beery was a full-time teacher for 21 years before retiring this past summer to have more control of her exposures to COVID-19.

“It made me really sad because I was not ready to quit teaching,” Beery said. “But, I’m happy with where I am. I made a good decision, but there is still that part of me that. I miss my kids.”

Beery said there is a big push for things to return to normal and for schools to return to normal, but she fears it is being rushed for some schools across Virginia.

