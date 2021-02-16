The next winter storm arrives overnight Wednesday night and Thursday

(WHSV) - We turn colder Wednesday before our next wintry system.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the upper 30s and cloudy early. Snow showers will ramp up across the Allegheny mountains where temperatures remain in the 30s.

Decreasing clouds for the rest of the area into the afternoon. The big yellow orb in the sky known as the sun makes its return today, which will be a welcomed sight for many. Pleasant for the day with highs in the low 40s across the Potomac Highlands, mid to upper 40s for the Valley but it will be rather breezy.

The breeze will pick up in the afternoon as well, so where the breeze is a bit stronger, it’ll feel cooler than the actual temperature. A pleasant day overall. Expect lots of melting ice and snow throughout the day. Be careful of ice falling off of elevated surfaces and tree branches!

A cold front will cross the area later in the day which means a colder night and cooler into Wednesday.

A chilly evening as temperatures cool quickly. Mostly clear in the evening with temperatures in the 30s after sunset. Overnight lows fall to around 20 in the Valley, and the upper teens for West Virginia locations.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cold to begin the day with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll start the day with sunshine but increasing clouds through the day. High temperatures will only reach into the mid 30s, so it will be much cooler for the day.

Staying cloudy for the night ahead of our next system. Evening temperatures remain in the 30s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: **Be aware this forecast can change. It only takes a few degrees at the ground and a few thousand feet up to make the difference in wintry precipitation or even a cold rain**

Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, so a cold beginning to the day with some snow showers, turning to a snow wintry mix. Right now Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the icing we’re expecting. The mix will change to a freezing rain for the day. At this point temperatures look to hover around 30 which is enough for ice accumulation. However, any colder and there may be significant icing (that’s ice more than 0.25″). Be aware that there will be slick roads, icing on trees and cold surfaces again. You may need to make travel arrangements to try to avoid being on the roads. The mix/freezing rain looks to change into a cold rain after sunset and taper off overnight.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies for the day with peeks of sunshine, but it is going to be quite cold for the afternoon. High temperatures once again staying in the 30s. Highs in the mid and upper 30s. Skies then start to clear out even more overnight and that sets the stage for bitterly cold temperatures. Lows in the low to mid teens.

SATURDAY: Bone-chilling cold to begin the weekend as temperatures will be starting in the teens. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the day but it’s going to stay cold with highs near 30 for much of the area. Then as we go into the overnight hours, yet another frigid night in store for the area as low temperatures drop into the low teens.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start to the day today as temperatures climb through the teens into the 20s early. A fair amount of sunshine again for the day with a few more clouds around. Temperatures rising to near average as high temperatures eventually reach near 40.

