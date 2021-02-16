The next winter storm on the way

(WHSV) - Much cooler into the middle of the week and a wintry mess for Thursday on the way.

TUESDAY: Temperatures continue to cool quickly into Tuesday evening. Into the 30s for the Valley, into the 20s for the Potomac Highlands. Much colder tonight.

Winds die down shortly after sunset except across our West Virginia areas. Still a bit breezy for the evening and then lighter overnight. There may be some ice in parking lots tonight. We had a lot of melting with snow drifts and remaining snow mounds in the area. Anything that the wind didn’t dry out will turn to ice tonight.

More clearing overnight and much colder. Overnight lows fall to around 20 in the Valley, and the upper teens for West Virginia locations. Wind chills across the Allegheny mountains will be as cold as zero to 10 below because that’s where the coldest temperatures will be- even a light breeze can make the temperature feel that much colder.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cold to begin the day with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll start the day with sunshine, partly cloudy for the day. High temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 30s, so it will be much cooler for the day. Clouds should start to increase later in the afternoon

Staying cloudy for the night ahead of our next system. Evening temperatures remain in the 30s. Cold and cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Snow is expected after midnight. For some areas it may not even start until around 2 am.

THURSDAY: *This is a very challenging forecast, as we will have cold temperature at the surface, but warming air aloft. The difference of just 1 degree above the ground can change the forecast in your location. Prepare for the impacts, and don’t focus just on a snow number.*

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potentially significant impacts from snow and ice.

STORM IMPACTS

TIMING : Early Thursday morning, starting after midnight/2 am, lasting all day. There will be some breaks in the precipitation especially for the afternoon and evening but not fully likely drying out until late evening. The heaviest of the snow and ice should be from onset to about noon on Thursday. Then there will be more breaks, scattered and some lighter activity at times as dry air tries to work in. Likely a shorter second round late afternoon/early evening and that may just bring a mix of everything.

TYPE OF PRECIPITATION : Snow changing to a wintry mix and freezing rain. This is the trickiest part of the forecast. The further north you area, the more the ice will be limited, leading to more snow. The further south, there will be snow but there will be much more icing in our southern areas. We can roughly use Rt. 33 as the north/south dividing line at this time but that may be adjusted.

AMOUNTS :

What to expect (whsv)

SNOW : We are expecting about 3-6″ of snow for the viewing area at this time. There is the potential for more if temperatures stay colder longer aloft. The best chance for more will be north of Route 33. These amounts are subject to change.

ICE : The potential is there for 0.10-0.33″ of ice, especially for areas south of Route 33. If the mixing with sleet and freezing rain happens sooner, then we could be looking at even higher amounts. Remember, this will be on top of snow from earlier in the day.

IMPACTS: Roads will be treacherous all day on Thursday. Avoid travel if at all possible during the entire day. The key factors that makes the roads so treacherous is temperatures in the 20s. Everything will turn to just ice. Then you have snow changing to ice without a break to clear roads fully. This will be more challenging for crews to clear the roads.

With ice on top of snow, expect compacting snow and ice on roadways, which will make some roads incredibly slick. Also, with ice on top of snow, this will weigh down tree branches and power lines. Expect power outages across the area, especially if we see higher ice totals. Significant impacts tend to occur with 0.25″ of ice, but with the snow underneath, expect these impacts even with lower amounts of ice.

WHAT CAN CHANGE : The biggest issue determining snow and ice amounts is going to be at what point we see snow changing over to ice. If this happens earlier Thursday morning, this will lead to much more of an impact and more power outages with more ice. If this changeover happens much later in the morning, then we’re looking at mainly road impacts, and less of a potential for power outages with more snow and less ice.

BIGGEST DIFFERENCE WITH THIS STORM: What makes this storm different is the cold temperatures so everything will stick to the roads immediately. Ice on top of snow without a break to clear roads, or for snow to fall off trees and power lines. The added weight of the ice on top of snow will lead to more branches/limbs coming down in some areas, and more power outages where icing is the greatest. There will not be any rain because the ground will be that cold. Any rain will be freezing rain.

Thursday late evening most of the moisture will start to taper off. Cloudy and cold overnight and some areas of fog possible. Drying out overnight but there will be remaining snow and ice covered roads, icy roads. Crews will have a better chance to work to clear things overnight.

Thursday (whsv)

FRIDAY: Some roads may still be slick and icy in the morning, especially untreated and roads that haven’t been cleared. A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s with clouds. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon, but it is going to be quite cold for the afternoon. High temperatures once again staying in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Skies then start to clear out even more overnight and that sets the stage for bitterly cold temperatures. Lows in the low to mid teens. Residual ice at night.

SATURDAY: Bone-chilling cold to begin the weekend as temperatures will be starting in the teens. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the day but it’s going to stay cold with highs near 30 for much of the area. Our West Virginia locations will likely see more clouds, but still a few peeks of sunshine. Then as we go into the overnight hours, yet another frigid night in store for the area as low temperatures drop into the low teens.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start to the day today as temperatures climb through the teens into the 20s early. A fair amount of sunshine again for the day with a few more clouds around. Near-average temperatures today, as we climb into the low 40s. Evening temperatures will fall back into the 30s before eventually dropping to the upper 20s for the overnight. A cold night, but not as frigid.

MONDAY: It’ll be chilly to start the week as morning temperatures will rise through the 30s. More clouds around for the day, but still expecting a few peeks of sunshine and temperatures rising into the mid 40s. A pleasantly cool day.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.