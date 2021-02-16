The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It’s a sequel movie-goers in the Valley have been waiting for all winter — the Regal Crown Cinema will be making its way back to Harrisonburg after closing permanently back in October.

Last week, the Virginia Pilot reported during Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Q4 2020 Earnings Call the Regal Cinema at Town Center in Virginia Beach was coming back and, according to the document, so is the theatre in Harrisonburg.

The company said in the fall following the tenant’s default they decided to terminate the two leases with Regal for each location. The existing 49,000 square foot building sat on nearly 10 acres currently used primarily for surface parking.

But like Tom Cruise in another “Mission Impossible” movie, the theatre is coming back for action. According to the earnings call, after the lease was terminated, Regal was quick to be in line to get back in.

According to the document, Regal has already started paying rent again, stating that the movie theater in Harrisonburg is the only movie theater for a 100-mile radius, although Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro and the Page Theater in Luray have continued to operate throughout last year.

In the report, it said there was some negotiation with Regal to turn five out of the 10 acres the building sits on into a 228-unit multifamily apartment project with an adjacent 342 space parking garage.

According to city spokesperson Mike Parks, no permits have been filed for construction of the apartments or the parking garage as of Feb. 16.

WHSV reached out to Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. and Regal for a statement, but has yet to hear back.

While there is no officials date of when Regal will sell tickets again, the property owner stated in its report they are giving Regal some time to get fully open, and hopefully open in the spring.

