UWHR to hold virtual U*NITE event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is hosting it’s annual U*NITE event this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. This year’s celebration will be virtual, and will honor three individuals and one company who have made a special impact on the community in the past year.

“People in the non-profit and community building space don’t always get the recognition they deserve. And it’s not about an award or a plaque on the wall but it’s about making sure people hear about the great things that they do for our community. Especially the ones that are providing human services because they’re supporting the people who have been most negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Laura Toni-Holsinger of UWHR.

She says the recipients have already been chosen, and two Bright Star awards as well as two Community Builder awards will be given out.

The event will be held on the platform Remo, which will mimic a ballroom, much like an in-person event.

“If you think it’s going to be looking like a Zoom event, it is not at all,” Toni-Holsinger said. “So when you enter the event, you get assigned to a table but you can also see who is at other tables if you want to pop around and chat with people and learn a little bit about why they’re there and what their connection is to United Way.”

Friday’s event will feature videos honoring the award winners, speeches, a silent auction and a fundraising paddle raise opportunity at the end.

The silent auction is live now, and you can browse the auction items online. Bidding will end at 7 p.m. on

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased through Thursday, Feb. 18 at https://uwhr.org/U-Nite

