VDOT seeking public input for Route 33 study

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s input for a transportation planning study of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) in Rockingham County.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation (DVOT), the survey’s purpose is to gather opinions on travel expenses within the study area, which is between Harrisonburg and the Town of Elkton.

VDOT says the roughly 13-mile section of Route 33 between Harrisonburg and Elkton carries up to 26,000 vehicles a day and had more than 550 reported crashes between 2015 and 2019. VDOT says it has identified this corridor as needing solutions to reduce crashes and improve travel conditions.

The survey is available now through March 15, and can be accessed by clicking here.

If you are unable to access the online survey, you can provide comments about the Route 33 corridor by emailing brad.reed@vdot.virginia.gov, by calling 540-332-2266 and leaving a voicemail or by mail.

If you choose to mail your comments, you can send them to Brian Reed, Route 33 Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transporation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

