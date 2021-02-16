Virginia man accused of killing woman, dumping body in river

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have accused a man of killing a woman and trying to get rid of her body.

The Roanoke Times reports 22-year-old DeAngelo Montez Bonds was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. Detectives believe he fatally shot a woman inside an apartment the two shared.

According to a police statement, Bonds told officers that he disposed of the woman’s body, whose remains were found in the Roanoke River. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released because her family hasn’t been notified.

Bonds is being held without bond in the city jail, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.