Advertisement

Virginia man accused of killing woman, dumping body in river

(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have accused a man of killing a woman and trying to get rid of her body.

The Roanoke Times reports 22-year-old DeAngelo Montez Bonds was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. Detectives believe he fatally shot a woman inside an apartment the two shared.

According to a police statement, Bonds told officers that he disposed of the woman’s body, whose remains were found in the Roanoke River. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released because her family hasn’t been notified.

Bonds is being held without bond in the city jail, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herd Immunity
UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines
UPDATE: Officials provide more details on body found near Waynesboro church
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
Tractor trailer crashes into building in Harrisonburg
Tractor Trailer crashes into building early Sunday morning
HPD responds to alleged stabbing incident Sunday night

Latest News

West Virginia Capitol
Charter school expansion bill passes West Virginia House
Expect delays on I-64 near mile marker 101.2 in Albemarle Co. due to a tractor trailer crash.
Expect delays on I-64 near Afton due to tractor trailer crash
The ACLU of Virginia is urging that the fencing around the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond be...
ACLU of Virginia urges removal of fencing around Lee statue
The Virginia Department of Health launched a new, centralized pre-registration system Tuesday...
Virginia’s new, centralized COVID-19 vaccine registration website is now live