Virginia Senate panel advances campaign finance reform bill

Virginia State Capitol
By Sarah Rankin and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee has advanced a House measure that would prevent politicians from putting campaign funds toward personal uses, with an exception for childcare-related expenses.

The bill’s continued advancement this year seems to be a breakthrough on an issue lawmakers have previously been reluctant to tackle.

Virginia has one of the least restrictive and policed campaign finance systems in the country, with lawmakers only barred from using campaign funds for personal use once they close out their accounts.

Democratic Del. Marcus Simon is the measure’s sponsor. He says the matter is one of both optics and integrity.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

