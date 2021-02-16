Advertisement

Virginia’s new, centralized COVID-19 vaccine registration website is now live

The Virginia Department of Health launched a new, centralized pre-registration system Tuesday...
The Virginia Department of Health launched a new, centralized pre-registration system Tuesday to help ease some of the confusion surrounding the sign-up process for a COVID-19 vaccine.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health launched a new, centralized pre-registration system Tuesday to help ease some of the confusion surrounding the sign-up process for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning today, the state Department of Health will be overseeing the pre-registration process, as opposed to the public registering with their individual, local health districts which created many separate lists across the state.

Click Here to Visit Virginia’s Statewide Pre-Registration System ]

VDH’s new site aims to make it easier for officials to keep track of everyone’s vaccine status, and eliminate duplicate registrations and those who have already been vaccinated. Local health districts will still maintain and manage lists of those people in their district who registered in the state’s system.

Last week, state health officials instructed local health districts to close down their pre-registration sites, so they could get ready to transition to the new system and online form, today. The site was live at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

If you already pre-registered through your local health district, officials say your information will be carried over. This means you don’t need to re-register with the state’s new online form. However, there will be a way for you to double-check that you’re still on the list, and also your waitlist status. The system will also send those who signed up weekly reminders.

Just to clarify, this state’s pre-registration system is not to actually make an appointment for your first vaccine dose. It enters your name into the pool or waitlist to later be contacted to schedule a vaccine appointment, based on your eligibility, when you signed up, and availability of the supply.

