Wintry weather and supply continue to challenge vaccine distribution

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District, or CHSD, continues getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms around the Shenandoah Valley, giving 2,050 shots total last week, which does not count shots given by community partners.

Last week, the CSHD worked on vaccinating K-12 teachers and staff, group homes, and finishing up second doses for those in Phase 1a. Those individuals will continue to be focused on this upcoming week, as well.

Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said they are still receiving about 3,400 vaccines per week from the state, which is shared with their community partners, like hospitals and health centers. The health district receives both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“When we get Pfizer doses, which are kept at ultracold freezer temperatures, they come in a higher allotment,” Rodeffer said. “We actually try to share those with the hospital systems because they have the capability to store them and redistribute them to their practices into a larger volume of patients.”

Rodeffer said supply continues to be a challenge. She said the supply just does not meet the demand.

Wintry weather has brought other challenges, too, like causing the health district to cancel and reschedule some clinics, but Rodeffer said that does not make shots less effective.

“There is a four day before your actual 21 days (Pfizer) or 28 days (Moderna) due date, and a four day after window,” Rodeffer said. “Even if it is longer than that four-day window, you do not have to have any doses repeated, it still counts and is still effective.”

She said if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to weather, the CSHD will reach out to you via phone or email to get your shot rescheduled.

Beginning Feb. 16, a new statewide vaccine registration system is launching, Rodeffer said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, all individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system.

VDH says individuals will maintain their current status in the queue and will be able to search that they are in the new system starting Tuesday morning.

