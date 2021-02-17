Advertisement

ACSO requesting public’s assistance with locating two juveniles

Anthony P. Hunt, Jr. and Madison E. Snead
Anthony P. Hunt, Jr. and Madison E. Snead(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two juveniles.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office alleges the two are runaway juveniles and are believed to be together.

Anthony P. Hunt Jr., of Grottoes, and Madison E. Snead, of Craigsville, were last seen at their respective homes on Tuesday, February 16.

Hunt is described as a white male, aged 16, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6′2″ and weighs 242 pounds, and is reported to be operating a dark blue 1997 Jeep Cherokee sport with FARM USE tags.

Snead is described as a white female, aged 15, with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5′6″ and weighs 170 pounds. Officials report Snead has a medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication, which the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says considers her to be endangered

If anyone has any information about these juveniles, they are asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

