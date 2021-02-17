Augusta Health provides COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, reminds community to use VDH pre-registration system

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health is providing another COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, saying as of the end of the day on February 16, the hospital has administered 18,040 vaccinations since the first doses were provided in December.

Augusta Health wants to remind its patients and the community that the registration process for a COVID-19 vaccine has changed recently. Now, Virginians should pre-register for a vaccine using the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) new website vaccinate.virginia.gov.

If you have already registered on the Central Shenandoah Health District’s website for a COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to register again. Your information has migrated to VDH’s new website, and you can confirm your pre-registration by going to the website and clicking ‘Check the List.’

Pre-registration is not an appointment for vaccination. Pre-registration provides your contact information so you can be reached to schedule an appointment when one is available for you.

If you are having trouble accessing the website, or you do not have internet access, you can call VDH’s COVID-19 Call Center at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Augusta Health says appointments are required for vaccination, and walk-in clinics are not currently scheduled.

To read more from Augusta Health, click here. To view Augusta Health’s new vaccine information page, click here.

