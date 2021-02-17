Augusta Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic gets help from volunteers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic is getting positive reviews from those that have able to get an appointment and received a vaccine. P.A. Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group John Mack, who is also the leader of the Augusta Health Vaccination Task Force, says this is in part due to the hundreds of volunteers that come out to help with the clinic.

Mack says they have scaled up their clinic to be able to give 1,500 to 1,600 vaccines a day, and that requires 60 to 70 people - both volunteers and employees - to work the clinic.

So, the help from the community is paramount to creating a positive environment that is easy to navigate for patients.

“You have a very nice, well-oiled machine that gets them in and gets them out, and that leaves a lasting impression on our consumers and our patients,” Mack said.

Augusta Health is working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Central Shenandoah Health District to support their phased vaccination approach.

The COVID Vaccine Clinic is now serving the 65 and older age group to Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County residents.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.