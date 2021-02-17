Advertisement

Casting company seeking extras for The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2

Scene from the AMC series, 'Fear the Walking Dead'
Scene from the AMC series, 'Fear the Walking Dead'
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kendall Cooper Casting is accepting extra submissions for the second season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”.

Filming for the season will take place in Richmond and the surrounding areas beginning in February through June 2021.

The casting company is seeking people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and sizes to play various roles during the series. They are also looking for people with military and law enforcement experience.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing will be provided by the production company. PPE, masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

All extra work, fittings and testing are paid. Local hire only, no travel or housing provided.

Those interested should include current photos that clearly show your current hair, facial hair and build.

No sunglasses or hats in the photos.

When submitting for extra work please be sure to indicate whether you are local to the Richmond area.

To submit your work as an extra on the series, click here.

