Church in Edinburg supports students through a new program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wakemans Grove Church of the Brethren in Edinburg started a student support program, offering a space to students that has internet access and volunteers available to help them with school work.

One of the pastors came up with the idea. It started with a few church members and grew to 13. In the morning, they work on their assignments or attend Zoom classes, then they have bible study. After lunch, there is an activity, like arts and crafts, to help them unwind.

Program Coordinator Kristi Zirkle says the program provides structure for the students while things are uncertain.

“Something they can rely on, and hopefully it gives them a little bit of a Christian background to let them know that they have something to fall back. There is a god who will take care of them and love them no matter what,” she said.

The students range from fourth through eighth grade. They sit at separate tables when doing work, and usually, a volunteer is in the room with them.

“If they have a problem they can come to somebody, there’s no judging, we’re just gonna help them through it. Whether it’s math, or you know, a friend issue, or whatever they might have, there’s somebody that they can talk to,” Zirkle said.

She says volunteers have formed strong bonds with the students.

“It’s one of those things that sometimes you find in a church where you reach out to do a service, and you think it’s something you’re doing to help somebody else, and lo and behold, it helps you too,” Zirkle said.

Zirkle hopes that when everyone returns to school in person, they can still provide after-school help.

