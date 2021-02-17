Generals chosen as mascot for Stonewall Jackson High, North Fork Middle

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After months of meetings and community input, some Shenandoah County Public Schools will have new names and mascots.

Last month, the school board voted 6-0 that Stonewall Jackson High School will be changed to Mountain View High School, and Ashby-Lee Elementary School will be renamed Honey Run Elementary.

It was then decided that the mascot for North Fork Middle School and Stonewall Jackson High School would possibly change together from the Generals to the Rattlers, but after several public comments and board discussions, that was not approved.

Instead, the school board will conduct another community survey to determine a different mascot.

That survey was open for two weeks in January and gathered almost 3,400 responses.

Nearly 90 percent selected the Generals as their preferred new mascot for Mountain View High and North Fork Middle, and on Feb. 16, school board members voted unanimously to stick with the Generals.

The next step for the school board is making a plan to implement those changes before July 1.

For more information from the community survey, click here.

