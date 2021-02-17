Gov. Northam increases spectator limits for outdoor sporting events in Virginia

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — High school football will soon be back in action in the Valley, but many families are confused over the spectator limits and what it means for sideline cheerleaders.

“Kids put their heart and soul into their activities all year, and for some of them for four years, and they just need to be able to be there and do their thing,” Toni Bowyer said.

Bowyer has a daughter who participates in Staunton High School’s competition and sideline cheerleading programs.

“That’s why I’m advocating is really for those cheer moms or those families of not only seniors, but also ones that may only do sideline cheer that don’t do the competition piece,” Bowyer said.

Bowyer joined thousands of others across the state by signing a petition calling to make sure sideline cheerleaders are not left out this season.

“It’s not fair. They still have to have physicals. If you’re a sideline cheerleader, you’re still required to have a physical just like the football players, you still have to have so many practices just like a football player,” Bowyer said.

And because sideline cheerleading for football would be outside, Bowyer believes there should be a way to make it work.

“They’re outside, they’re spread out on the track, they’re not anywhere near anyone,” Bowyer said. “There’s got to be a way to make it where everybody, cheerleaders, band members and some spectators, I know they need to limit it, that’s fine, but there’s got to be a way to allow a little bit of everything.”

Because sideline cheerleaders would not be competing at football games, they would be considered under the spectator limit, which was just increased Wednesday to 250 people for outdoor sports in Virginia.

“If we reach capacity with other people I guess parents of football players, there’s a chance that the cheerleaders would not get to cheer,” Bowyer said.

It’s up to each school to determine who gets priority under that limit, but both Staunton and Waynesboro say cheerleaders will be at the games.

“The kids should get the priority first. They should all get to participate, and then what’s left over in capacity should be parents, but don’t take it away from the kids,” Bowyer said.

