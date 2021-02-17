JMU men’s soccer ready to begin spring season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team is inching closer to its season opener in the 2021 spring campaign.

The Dukes are ranked 18th in the Top Drawer Soccer preseason poll.

JMU has won two straight CAA titles and appeared in two consecutive NCAA tournaments.

The Dukes are ready to get back out on the pitch and defend their throne.

“Our message has just been to not get too high and low, and just stay consistent and keep working towards our goal which is to win every game that we play in and maintain the high level and the high standards of our program,” Paul Zazenski, JMU’s head coach, said.

The Dukes are slated to open their season at George Mason Feb. 27.

