Local hardware store warns against waiting to get supplies for storm

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This week’s snowstorm is one of the bigger storms we’ve seen this year, but it’s not the first. Local stores like Randy’s Hardware in Bridgewater are running low on supplies.

Manager John Waters says they sold a lot of shovels and salt for the first and second snowstorm this winter, and he expects most people have their supplies by now.

“It takes a few days to get things in so if we don’t have it, we’re not going to be able to get it in for you until after the storm’s already hit,” Waters said. “So timing is everything, if they’ve waited this long till the day before, they’re probably going to have a hard time finding things.”

Waters says to make sure you have food, blankets and candles in case the power goes out Thursday.

