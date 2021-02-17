Advertisement

Neff leads JMU to an over-powering win against UNCW

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Freshman Claire Neff scored her first points in the purple and gold and a whole lot more in James Madison’s 79-55 win over UNCW.

Neff knocked down five of six shots from beyond the arc, scoring 19 points to lead the Dukes.

“It feels amazing,” Neff said. “I’m really happy that I scored my first points here at JMU. I’m really happy here. It feels like home. I’m really glad that I chose Coach O and the staff here and the team here.”

Neff said JMU head coach Sean O’Regan called her Monday night so that she was ready for her time on the floor Tuesday.

“She just is happy every day,” O’Regan said. “She’s got a smile on her face. She wants to come in and talk. That to me is a lot of it. She’s like sunshine.”

Kiki Jefferson had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes.

Next up is a back-to-back with Delaware at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Saturday and Sunday.

