Sen. Kaine reintroduces bill aimed at achieving universal health care

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, along with Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, reintroduced legislation Wednesday that aims to achieve universal health care.

The Medicare-X Choice Act expands on the Affordable Care Act and would work within the Medicare framework to offer a public option for individuals, families and small businesses.

Senator Kaine said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for affordable and accessible health insurance coverage, especially in more rural areas..

“The reimbursement for services provided to those policyholders, if they get services in rural hospitals and rural providers, can be up to 150% of the normal Medicare reimbursement rates,” Senator Kaine said.

The Medicare Exchange plan would start in rural areas before extending to other parts of the country four years later.

Senator Kaine believes this bill is the closest match to what the Biden administration has proposed.

“Individual insurance and a policy that would be offered on small business exhanges, and it’s offered as an option, so people who want to buy it can, and those who don’t want to buy it, you will not be required to,” Senator Kaine said.

He added that this plan would increase competition in the health insurance market and help drive down costs across the industry.

