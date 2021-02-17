Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $17.5M to support health centers across W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $17,580,688 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program on Wednesday.

The funding will provide support and resources for health centers across West Virginia, the senators say.

The individual awards from the funding are as follows:

WomenCare, Inc. — $3,431,227

Cabin Creek Health Systems — $2,829,469

Lincoln County Primary Medical Center — $2,405,865

Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc. — $2,366,414

Pendleton Community Care, Inc. — $2,073,295

St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. — $1,631,725

Valley Health Care, Inc. — $1,436,276

Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. — $1,406,397

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.