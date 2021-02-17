Advertisement

Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $17.5M to support health centers across W.Va.

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $17,580,688 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program on Wednesday.

The funding will provide support and resources for health centers across West Virginia, the senators say.

The individual awards from the funding are as follows:

WomenCare, Inc. — $3,431,227

Cabin Creek Health Systems — $2,829,469

Lincoln County Primary Medical Center — $2,405,865

Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc. — $2,366,414

Pendleton Community Care, Inc. — $2,073,295

St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. — $1,631,725

Valley Health Care, Inc. — $1,436,276

Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. — $1,406,397

