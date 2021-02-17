Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $17.5M to support health centers across W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $17,580,688 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services health center cluster grant program on Wednesday.
The funding will provide support and resources for health centers across West Virginia, the senators say.
The individual awards from the funding are as follows:
WomenCare, Inc. — $3,431,227
Cabin Creek Health Systems — $2,829,469
Lincoln County Primary Medical Center — $2,405,865
Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc. — $2,366,414
Pendleton Community Care, Inc. — $2,073,295
St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. — $1,631,725
Valley Health Care, Inc. — $1,436,276
Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. — $1,406,397
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.