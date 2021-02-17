Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk woman

Elizabeth Berg
Elizabeth Berg(Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing Norfolk woman.

Sixty-nine-year-old Elizabeth Beatrice Berg was last seen Tuesday, February 16, walking away from 1355 Kingston Avenue in Norfolk.

Berg is described as a white female with gray eyes and gray hair and a height of 5′2 weighing 90 pounds.

Police say Berg is possibly wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Berg suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Berg’s whereabouts should contact the City of Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.

