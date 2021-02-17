Tornadoes and an Arctic Blast- a wild week of weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) A historic, deadly winter blast is impacting most of the country. More than 5 million americans are without power and dealing with unprecedented cold. Temperatures in many places dipping well below zero. Across parts of the south, several strong tornadoes confirmed from Monday.

Parts of the country already pummeled by snow and ice, bracing for a second, brutal round.

Don’t walk on the highway. It is too dangerous. Drivers could lose control and hit you. #ATXtraffic #txdotwx pic.twitter.com/3XDSWCd0XM — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 16, 2021

Another storm moving into places like Oklahoma where the capitol recorded its coldest temperature in more than a century: negative 14 degrees. That system - also threatening Texas where record low temperatures

Some impressive cold records this morning in deep south US:

- Oklahoma City -12F, coldest temp since 1899, ties 2nd coldest on record

- Dallas -1F, coldest since 1989, ties 3rd coldest on record, latest sub 0F reading ever

- Tulsa -13F, coldest since 1930, ties 4th coldest temp pic.twitter.com/cCTezcogVN — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) February 16, 2021

This Arctic blast left more than 4 million people without power.

“Things will likely get worse before they get better. There is a high chance that power will be out for these folks until the weather gets better, which will not be for a couple of days.”

This is the winter version of hurricane harvey.

Snow-covered runways temporarily shutting down several airports in the lonestar state and across the country. More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled today alone.

More than 70% of the Continental U.S. is now covered in snow.

Nearly three-quarters of the Lower 48 is covered by snow today (February 16). This marks the highest daily coverage since this data began being kept in 2003.



2/16/2021 -- 73.2%

1/12/2011 -- 70.9%

2/15/2021 -- 70.4%

1/31/2010 -- 69.7%

1/11/2011 -- 69.4% pic.twitter.com/pMsu88juKe — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) February 16, 2021

In Ohio, trucks and cars left stranded.

Dangerous driving conditions in Chicago after a 9th straight day of snowfall.

In Kentucky synchronized snow plows out clearing roads.

Now, new winter storm watches and warnings going into effect from Texas to Virginia

Several tornadoes on Monday across the deep south. Near Panama City Beach Florida, an EF-0.

An EF-2 confirmed in Damascus, Georgia. That’s in the southwestern part of the state.

Here currently at a brick home on the south side of Damascus, Georgia that was completely leveled, all load bearing walls completely destroyed and there is a pickup on its side in the rubble. Family tells me there were injuries here but not life threatening thank goodness. #gawx pic.twitter.com/2KiGyX3n6D — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) February 16, 2021

Late Monday night another powerful storm led to a tornado in Brunswick county, North Carolina. That’s near the Wilmington area. The damage is unbelievable. Many people were trapped in their damaged homes overnight.

BREAKING: Chopper 11's first aerials of the devastation in Brunswick County, where powerful overnight tornado killed three people; destroying multiple homes@BigweatherABC11: "In my 10 years here, I do not remember a tornado take a house completely off its foundation like that." pic.twitter.com/iHbDROkliO — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 16, 2021

That tornado killing three people and injuring at least 10 others. That tornado rated an EF-3 from the National Weather Service.

Last night's tornado in Brunswick County has been rated as a high-end EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale with winds estimated at 160 mph. — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) February 16, 2021

