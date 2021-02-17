Tornadoes and an Arctic Blast- a wild week of weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) A historic, deadly winter blast is impacting most of the country. More than 5 million americans are without power and dealing with unprecedented cold. Temperatures in many places dipping well below zero. Across parts of the south, several strong tornadoes confirmed from Monday.
Parts of the country already pummeled by snow and ice, bracing for a second, brutal round.
Another storm moving into places like Oklahoma where the capitol recorded its coldest temperature in more than a century: negative 14 degrees. That system - also threatening Texas where record low temperatures
This Arctic blast left more than 4 million people without power.
“Things will likely get worse before they get better. There is a high chance that power will be out for these folks until the weather gets better, which will not be for a couple of days.”
This is the winter version of hurricane harvey.
Snow-covered runways temporarily shutting down several airports in the lonestar state and across the country. More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled today alone.
More than 70% of the Continental U.S. is now covered in snow.
In Ohio, trucks and cars left stranded.
Dangerous driving conditions in Chicago after a 9th straight day of snowfall.
In Kentucky synchronized snow plows out clearing roads.
Now, new winter storm watches and warnings going into effect from Texas to Virginia
Several tornadoes on Monday across the deep south. Near Panama City Beach Florida, an EF-0.
An EF-2 confirmed in Damascus, Georgia. That’s in the southwestern part of the state.
Late Monday night another powerful storm led to a tornado in Brunswick county, North Carolina. That’s near the Wilmington area. The damage is unbelievable. Many people were trapped in their damaged homes overnight.
That tornado killing three people and injuring at least 10 others. That tornado rated an EF-3 from the National Weather Service.
