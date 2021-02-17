Town of Elkton creates solar committee

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — The idea and use of solar energy in the Valley has been tossed around in different communities, and now it could become a reality in the Town of Elkton.

Last week, the town created an official solar committee to speak with local experts on the feasibility of bringing the renewable resource to town.

“We’re at ground zero right now, it’s very grassroots, where we’re not sure if it’s something we’re going to be able to do or not,” Greg Lunsford, the town manager, said. “You know, at some point, we need to be able to give council an educated recommendation on what we should do with solar.”

Lunsford said there are three locations the committee is potentially looking at to have solar, including the Elkton Area Community Center, the town’s electric substation or the wastewater treatment plant.

The committee is made up of town councilman Randell Snow, councilman Jay Dean, Lunsford and the director of public works.

“Obviously if we can make this work, it’s going to offset costs to our residents, and that’s the ultimate goal,” Lunsford said. “We’re one of the only local municipalities to have our own electric company, so the topic of renewable energy is a conversation we’re having more here.”

The committee will have its first meeting Thursday night.

