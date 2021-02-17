Advertisement

Town of Elkton creates solar committee

Lunsford said the committee is just in the beginning stages and will begin to speak with...
Lunsford said the committee is just in the beginning stages and will begin to speak with experts on the feasibility.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — The idea and use of solar energy in the Valley has been tossed around in different communities, and now it could become a reality in the Town of Elkton.

Last week, the town created an official solar committee to speak with local experts on the feasibility of bringing the renewable resource to town.

“We’re at ground zero right now, it’s very grassroots, where we’re not sure if it’s something we’re going to be able to do or not,” Greg Lunsford, the town manager, said. “You know, at some point, we need to be able to give council an educated recommendation on what we should do with solar.”

Lunsford said there are three locations the committee is potentially looking at to have solar, including the Elkton Area Community Center, the town’s electric substation or the wastewater treatment plant.

The committee is made up of town councilman Randell Snow, councilman Jay Dean, Lunsford and the director of public works.

“Obviously if we can make this work, it’s going to offset costs to our residents, and that’s the ultimate goal,” Lunsford said. “We’re one of the only local municipalities to have our own electric company, so the topic of renewable energy is a conversation we’re having more here.”

The committee will have its first meeting Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire officials respond to a potential bomb threat at Merck
Police activity at Merck on Tuesday
Infectious disease doctor: Vaccines aren’t fully effective until two weeks after second dose
At the start of October, the theater had reopened to the public for some showings before...
The sequel you’ve been waiting for: Regal Cinemas to return to Harrisonburg
Alexis Murphy
Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Remains of Alexis Murphy found
Virginia man accused of killing woman, dumping body in river

Latest News

Church in Edinburg supports students through a new program
Church in Edinburg supports students through a new program
A new name change will be decided officially this summer.
Lord Fairfax Community College changes name
Local hardware store warns against waiting to get supplies for storm
Local hardware store warns against waiting to get supplies for storm
Virginia individual income tax filing season is underway