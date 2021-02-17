Va. dentists start to prepare to administer COVID-9 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia dentists are preparing to help in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press release from the Virginia Dental Association. This comes as Governor Ralph Northam signs House Bill 2333 and Senate Bill 1445.

The bills would allow dentists and other health care professionals to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the press release, many dentists throughout the Commonwealth have already completed the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Intent Form, which is the first step for any provider who is interested in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Virginia Dental Association member dentists are eager to step up and help with the COVID-19 vaccine effort,” said Dr. Frank Iuorno, president of the Virginia Dental Association, in the press release. “As additional COVID-19 vaccines become available, the ability to include dentists in local rollout plans gives Health Districts one more tool to accelerate distribution. Dentists are highly-trained and likely give more injections than any other health care professional.”

The press release says as the bill becomes law, dentists and dental students in good academic standing will be able to volunteer at vaccination events throughout Virginia and offer space to host vaccination clinics.

