VDH opens new registration website for COVID-19 vaccines throughout Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health opened its new preregistration site, giving all Virginians a centralized location to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia health districts can now direct their residents to one website, and soon one phone number, to register or check their registration for the vaccine.

“It’s pretty case sensitive so I would make sure that you are using the email that you preregistered with, the phone number that you preregistered with sometimes even as sensitive as if you have a capital letter that you might use in an email and you forget to use the capital letter,” Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District explained for those who registered prior to the website.

The website — vaccinate.virginia.gov — asks for simple information, such as your name, date of birth, and race to pre-register for the vaccine. Everyone who registers using the site will get a reference number.

Compiling information from local health districts across the Commonwealth, Virginians can expect to either register for the vaccine, confirm their registration, or access additional information on the state’s vaccine rollout.

“We might ask your occupation, as well. We will not ask for your social security number or credit card information because the vaccine is available to everyone at no cost,” Wight added.

VDH announced everyone who has already registered before using the new website will keep their place in line.

“I encourage them to check and they can check as frequently as they want to but it may take a day or so before their names are converted. It’s going to happen and I encourage people to be patient,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said to the press.

“Data migration is continuing throughout the week and it may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system. Everyone who has previously registered is still on the list, and their status will not be affected,” VDH explained in a press release.

A hotline will be announced on Wednesday, according to VDH.

Governor Ralph Northam plans to address Virginians on the latest of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rollout and the website. It’s scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 and you can watch it live on WHSV-TV.

