VDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for another winter storm that will impact the Shenandoah Valley.

The Virginia Department of Transporation (VDOT) says driving conditions are expected to be “extremely treacherous,” and travel should be delayed during the storm.

According to a press release from VDOT, crews within the Staunton District have performed brining operations on the interstate and other high traffic roads on Wednesday. VDOT says crews will also be pre-staged during the night and will begin road clearing operations as soon as the winter weather arrives.

The press release says there will be 900 pieces of equipment deployed within the district for snow and ice removal, in addition to 1,400 people involved in snow removal operations. Additional contractor crews will be used for tree and branch removal from roadways resulting from ice and snow.

